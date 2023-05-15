Jamie Foxx And Corinne Foxx To Host New Fox Game Show ‘We Are Family’

Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP) (Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images

Jamie Foxx, along with his daughter Corinne, are hosting another game show for the FOX network.

The series, titled We Are Family, is set to premiere in 2024 and will showcase non-famous relatives of celebrities performing duets with their hidden famous family members. Featuring a studio audience of about 100 contestants; playing through multiple rounds of clues and gameplay to win up to $100,000 by correctly guessing which celebrity the performer is related to before the answer is revealed.

“We are thrilled to be developing We Are Family with Jeff Apploff and our friends at Fox Entertainment after so much success with six seasons of Beat Shazam,” said Jamie and Corinne Foxx. “We hope this show brings as much fun to audiences at home as we’ve had creating it when it premieres next year.”

Today’s news comes amidst the elder Foxx’s hospitalization in April. The multi-talented entertainer gave his first statement on May 3, thanking his supporters for “all the love” during his medical complication. Corinne also spoke out recently on the matter via Instagram, writing “My Dad has been out of the hospital for weeks, recuperating. In fact, he was playing pickleball yesterday! Thanks for everyone’s prayers and support!”

Foxx will executive produce We Are Family alongside Apploff and Matilda Zoltowski, who will also serve as the series’ showrunner. The actor and his daughter previously worked together on Beat Shazam, which Nick Cannon took over as a guest host as Foxx recovered from a health issue, with Kelly Osbourne filling in for Corinne as the show’s DJ for the upcoming season. Jamie Foxx also executive produces Fox drama Alert: Missing Person’s Unit, starring Scott Caan and Dania Ramirez.

“Jamie and Corinne are important partners to the Fox Family,” said Allison Wallach, president of unscripted programming for Fox Entertainment. “Their boundless energy and charming interplay with contestants are irresistible, which make them the perfect hosts of We Are Family. This series joins Fox’s fast-growing list of premium music-centric competition series.”