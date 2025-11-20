Jamel Shabazz Captures The Beauty Of Alicia Keys’ ‘Hell’s Kitchen’

Amanda Reid and Jamel Shabazz. Courtesy of Jamel Shabazz

When Hell’s Kitchen opened on Broadway last year, it was an event that New York had been waiting for. The Alicia Keys–penned musical, inspired by her own adolescence in the neighborhood, surged to acclaim, earning 12 Tony Award nominations including Best Musical. In May, that legacy welcomed a new spark. Amanda Reid stepped into the lead role of Ali, making her Broadway debut and bringing a fresh vibrancy to the production. As a 17-year-old navigating tight quarters and turbulent emotions, Ali’s story pushes the musical forward in a way that mirrors the journey of so many of the city’s youth, and explores the power of what could be if you remain persistent.

But while a Broadway show evolves night by night, something singular happened when photographer Jamel Shabazz visited the cast. Theatre gives its audience a new experience at each performance; Shabazz gives us a moment that will last forever.

Amanda Reid and Christoper Jackson. Photo Credit: Jamel Shabazz

Born in 1960 in Brooklyn, Shabazz has spent decades documenting the textures of the city and the people who give it its pulse. From his 1981 classic “A Time of Innocence” to the countless portraits that shaped the visual archive of 80s and 90s New York, he has always framed Black life with joy, style, and truth. His work honors everyday people, but always with the kind of dignity often reserved for icons.

Keys had long admired Shabazz’s artistry, calling him “the modern day Gordon Parks.” He has photographed the Grammy Award-winning musician before, so it was only right that he take on a task of this magnitude, at this moment in time. His portraits from the day—exclusive to this story—carry the warmth of a summer morning and the spirit of a neighborhood still humming with the memories that shaped Keys’ music. The images reveal cast members dressed with flair but grounded in the park just blocks from where Keys grew up, and Shabazz’s trademark style threads throughout.

Photo Credit: Jamel Shabazz

Amanda Reid remembers that energy vividly. “The whole shoot felt like one big, fun collab party!” she says. “I had such a great time with Jamel—he’s such a bright light, and his joy is absolutely contagious.”

Reid’s presence in the photographs embodies the “old-school meets new-school” bridge that defines both her role in Hell’s Kitchen and the collaboration itself. “I think I’m part of that story just by showing up and having fun with it,” she adds. “New York has this incredible mix of old-school soul and fresh new energy, and I feel lucky to add my little piece to that—learning from the legends while creating something new.”

Photo Credit: Jamel Shabazz

For Shabazz, the assignment connected seamlessly to the work he’s been doing since 1975. “The idea for the shoot was conceived by the playwright Alicia Keys, who graciously extended the invitation to me to photograph them in my signature style,” he says. The day, he explains, became a celebration of community, creativity, and trust, which was especially meaningful because he was recovering from major surgery. “Everyone on deck was jubilant and excited about the shoot,” he says. “Despite it all, as a collective we accomplished our objective.”

Reflecting on both the shoot and her journey through Hell’s Kitchen, Reid sees New York as an endless collaborator. “Everyone’s so different, so unique, and the beauty of this city is that there’s room for all of it.”

Now, thanks to Jamel Shabazz, this moment will live forever.