Jada Pinkett-Smith and Daughter Willow Reveal They’ve Each Considered BBL Surgery

If there’s one thing the Smith family is good at, it’s being open, honest, and revealing.

The latest revelation to come from Jada Pinkett-Smith’s red table is the bombshell that both she and her daughter Willow Smith have considered undergoing a common yet controversial cosmetic procedure.

On the latest episode of Red Table Talk, Jada, Willow, and Adrienne “Gammy” Banfield-Norris tackled the topic of Brazilian Butt Lift procedures (commonly referred to as BBL’s) and the pressures women face to adhere to a standard of slim-thick beauty.

“I’m glad we’re here talking about this today, the BBLs, because I was considering getting one,” Pinkett-Smith revealed on the show.

Loading the player...

“Me too!” daughter Willow, 20, said in response. “I considered getting the tiniest little bit, but then I just got into the gym and got it anyway.”

Though Pinkett-Smith admitted she had considered the procedure for herself, she gave her daughter instruction on how to lift and increase her glutes in the gym to keep her off the surgery table.



“I told her. I said, ‘You want a butt? One thing your mother knows how to do is build a butt,'” she laughed. “And you built it to the point that people thought you got surgery.”

Despite both of their decisions to forego the curve-enhancing procedure, Jada, now 50, says she hasn’t ruled out the possibility of going under the knifee some work to combat signs of age.

“Both of y’all know, I’ve been collecting my little surgeons for that inevitable moment…that this grill right here is gonna get a little snatch, even though people think I have done it already, but I haven’t,” she told her mother and daughter.