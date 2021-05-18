Issa Rae, in collaboration with HBO Max and Miramax, will be reviving the Project Greenlight docuseries, as reported by Variety. The series gave the well-deserved limelight to first-time filmmakers on HBO and will now turn its focus to female filmmakers who are given the opportunity to direct a feature film. According to Variety, the original series aired on HBO for two seasons between 2001 and 2003, then moved over to Bravo for a third season in 2005.

The Insecure actress will be featured in every episode and will serve as an executive producer, offering mentorship and championing the aspiring filmmakers featured throughout the show. Afterward, each completed feature film project will premiere on HBO Max.

“At HBO Max, we are committed to providing a platform for diverse, up-and-coming talent,” said Jennifer O’Connell, EVP of non-fiction and live-action family at HBO Max. “Issa is uniquely skilled in this space, and we are thrilled to be partnering with her and Miramax as a promising group of filmmakers is inspired and challenged with their biggest opportunity yet.”

Loading the player…

The show will be produced by Rae’s Hoorae media label, which landed an eight-figure deal with WarnerMedia earlier this year, and Miramax. Both the ‘Little’ actress and Hoorae’s Montrel McKay will be executive producers alongside 3 Arts Entertainment’s Jonathan Berry and Dave Becky. According to Variety, Amanda Klein, SVP of development, is “shepherding” the project revival for Miramax TV, and Sara Rastogi will be a co-executive producer through Hoorae. Hoorae, Main Event Media, and Morning Dew Pictures will produce the series.

“By relaunching the iconic Project Greenlight with the brilliant Issa Rae and HBO Max, we continue our efforts to mine the Miramax library and create exciting, groundbreaking new content as well as forge opportunities for a new generation of innovative voices to be heard,” said Marc Helwig, head of worldwide television at Miramax, as reported by Variety.

Moreover, HBO Max announced Rae’s unscripted series, Sweet Life: Los Angeles, which will provide “an honest look at what it means to be young, Black and in constant pursuit of one’s dreams in South Los Angeles.” The show will follow a group of Black friends following their career goals and dreams as influencers, tastemakers, and VIPs in their hometown.