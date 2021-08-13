Is Michael B. Jordan The Next Denzel Washington?

Since his breakthrough performance as Oscar Grant in Fruitvale Station, there have been many conversations comparing Michael B. Jordan to Denzel Washington during his early acting career. Outside of film, both men have been selected as People Magazine’s Sexiest Man alive—Washington, as its first African-American winner in 1996, and Jordan, more recently in 2020.

While both Washington and Jordan had their big breaks in television—St. Elsewhere and The Wire, respectively. Denzel Washington’s film and television career spans more than 40 years and 50 projects, so many feel that Jordan has a way to go in terms of their acting comparisons, but in his career thus far, there are plenty of similarities between the two stars.

I’m having a debate, would y’all agree that Michael B Jordan is the next Denzel of our generation? — KB (@KBxScoe) August 12, 2021

Soon we’ll get to see how the two make magic together as Jordan stars in the upcoming Washington-directed film, A Journal For Jordan. But until then we decided to take a closer look at some of the actors’ comparable roles. Check out the list below.