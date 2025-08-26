Invest Fest 2025 Recap

Issa Rae and Steve Harvey at Invest Fest 2025. Photo Credit: Ismail “Calligrafist” Sayeed

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

Atlanta pulsed with energy this past weekend as Invest Fest 2025 transformed the city into the epicenter of culture, celebrity, and financial empowerment. More than 25,000 attendees per day filled arenas and auditoriums across the three-day festival, cementing the annual event—created by Earn Your Leisure founders Rashad Bilal and Troy Millings—as a global movement reshaping the way communities view wealth, entrepreneurship, and legacy building.

The weekend began with a bang at VIP Night at Guardian Works, where music and culture collided with entrepreneurial energy. Keyshia Cole electrified the audience with a performance that had fans belting out every lyric, while panels brought together voices like Jayda Cheaves, Terrence J, Pinky Cole, Pretty Vee, Gloria Govan, and Dr. Cheyenne Bryant. Attendees toasted with cocktails made from A$AP Rocky’s Mercer + Prince Blended Canadian Whiskey and Issa Rae’s Viarae Prosecco, setting the stage for a weekend that blended business acumen with cultural flair.

Terrence J, Dr. Cheyenne Bryant, Gloria Govan, and Pretty Bee at Invest Fest’s VIP night. Photo Credit: Ismail “Calligrafist” Sayeed

From there, the main conference delivered on its promise of “edutainment,” uniting household names with forward-thinking entrepreneurs. Magic Johnson, Issa Rae, Jack Dorsey, Ian Dunlap, Tabitha Brown, Fawn Weaver, Charlamagne tha God, Matt “The Mortgage Guy,” and Steve Harvey were among the marquee speakers. Their conversations spanned topics from financial literacy to brand ownership, each panel infused with the urgency of preparing for generational wealth. Johnson’s phrase, “You build now, they live later,” resonated so deeply that it trended across social media within hours.

One of the weekend’s most viral moments came during a fireside chat between Steve Harvey and Charlamagne tha God. The two media titans spoke candidly about legacy, cultural accountability, and the responsibility that comes with wealth. Their conversation struck a chord with attendees and quickly spread across platforms, positioning it as one of the defining highlights of the festival.

Charlamagne Tha God and Steve Harvey on stage at Invest Fest 2025 in Atlanta. Photo Credit: Ismail “Calligrafist” Sayeed

The pitch competition brought startup dreams to center stage, blending Shark Tank-style excitement with the cultural heartbeat of Invest Fest. Judged by 2 Chainz, Angela Simmons, NBA star Jaylen Brown, and John Hope Bryant, the competition had the crowd roaring like they were at a championship game. Two ventures rose above the rest: Lola Vision Systems, which is building AI chips for autonomous machines and expanding STEM/AI education in BIPOC communities, and Swish Vo, a holistic healing platform bridging gaps between patients and providers. Each winner walked away with $125,000 in seed funding, turning the conference stage into a launchpad for the next generation of innovators.

Beyond the big names and big checks, the Vendor Marketplace was the lifeblood of Invest Fest. Featuring more than 400 small businesses, the space was a nonstop hub of networking, deal-making, and cultural exchange. Entrepreneurs described it as “the heartbeat of Invest Fest,” where culture and commerce didn’t just meet—they thrived together.

Jaylen Brown, Angela Simmons, Kendra G, and 2 Chainz at Invest Fest 2025. Photo Credit: Ismail “Calligrafist” Sayeed

True to Earn Your Leisure’s mission, youth empowerment remained central. Forty Bronx students from the Roads to Success program received an all-expense-paid trip to attend the festival. Their arrival—captured on camera as they entered the arena with wide eyes and open notebooks—quickly went viral. It was more than a feel-good moment; it was a living example of the power of access, exposure, and possibility.

Throughout the weekend, the economic impact was undeniable. More than $275,000 in direct capital was awarded through pitch funding, scholarships, and a $25,000 grant in partnership with Bevel. But the ripple effect went far beyond numbers. From Rae’s poignant words—“We ARE rich”—to Keyshia Cole’s unforgettable opening performance, Invest Fest proved once again that financial empowerment doesn’t have to be dry or inaccessible. Instead, it can be stylish, celebratory, and deeply rooted in culture.

DJ HED, Flau’jae Johnson, Symba, and Stephen Jackson at Invest Fest 2025. Photo Credit: Ismail “Calligrafist” Sayeed

Since its launch in 2019, Invest Fest has scaled from 5,000 attendees in year one to a sold-out global platform that fuses celebrity influence with actionable financial education. With this year’s festival, Bilal and Millings reaffirmed that the movement isn’t just about money—it’s about mindset. By merging culture and commerce, they’ve created a paradigm shift that makes financial literacy not only approachable, but aspirational.

In the end, Invest Fest 2025 was more than a conference. It was a declaration that wealth belongs to everyone willing to learn, build, and pass it forward.