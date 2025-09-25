Courtesy of Hulu

After two gripping seasons, Hulu’s Reasonable Doubt returned this fall with its most high-stakes story yet. Jax Stewart (Emayatzy Corinealdi), the brilliant but complicated defense attorney, finally finds herself in a season of calm after saving her best friend from a life sentence and surviving a tumultuous affair. That quiet doesn’t last long: when a former child star becomes her newest client, Jax is thrust back into the courtroom—and into a case that feels more like a Hollywood thriller than real life. As her client’s personal scandals unravel and a rival at her firm threatens her career, Jax must balance her pursuit of justice with protecting the personal progress she’s worked so hard to earn.

I got an early glimpse of that energy while visiting the Reasonable Doubt set in Georgia this past May. On soundstages dressed as courtrooms and firm offices, the cast and crew moved with precision and camaraderie, embodying the very balance of chaos and clarity the show captures on screen. What became clear through my conversations is that Season 3 is an expansion of the show’s core promise: to deliver a legal drama that is deeply human and unapologetically Black.

At the center is Jax, a character who defies every stereotype of the “strong Black woman” by being brilliant and flawed, all at once. For Corinealdi, returning to the show this season is a major shift. “I’m excited for everyone to see her really back in the courtroom—that’s where Jax thrives, that’s where she really loves to be,” she said. Beyond the law, Corinealdi teased a softer side of her character. “We get to see what I’d call her soft girl era. She’s healing a little bit. We get to see what that looks like and also determine, is that a real thing? Can she have it? Does she even want it now that she’s experiencing it?”

The tension between power and vulnerability extends to Jax’s personal life. The marriage between Jax and Lewis, portrayed by McKinley Freeman, has always been a grounding thread of the show. In Season 3, Freeman says audiences will see a more intentional exploration of Black family dynamics. “There’s a narrative or a constant belief that Black families are just one way, and it’s just not true,” he explained. For him, Lewis is an opportunity to highlight the presence of strong Black men on television. “Brothers out here [are] waking up, supporting their families, doing everything they can in their power. Do we make mistakes? Yes, but so does everybody else.”

While the show leans into its legal twists, it’s the ensemble dynamic that keeps the stakes grounded. Joseph Sikora, who plays attorney Bill Sterling, praised the environment Mohamed and Corinealdi have cultivated on set. “They have a no, a-hole policy here, and they stick to it. Emayatzy comes up with incredible choices and supports every actor in every scene. She raises the bar for everybody else.” He also pointed to the layered storytelling as one of the series’ hallmarks: “No character is exactly who you think they are. No character is innately good. No character is innately bad.”

Raamla Mohamed, who created the series and serves as showrunner, has made it her mission to craft stories where Black women are centered in all their dimensions. “For me, I’ve never worked on a show that didn’t have a Black lead—It’s not an obligation that I feel, it’s what I want to do. That is the road I want to have,” she said. Her collaboration with Kerry Washington, now spanning three projects, has given her both creative freedom and a trusted partner. Together, they’ve ensured that Reasonable Doubt remains not just a legal drama but also a cultural statement.

This season’s addition of a former child star client, played by Kyle Bary, broadens the narrative’s lens to examine fame, pressure, and reinvention, themes that resonate far beyond the courtroom. With returning guest stars like Morris Chestnut and newcomers like Brandee Evans and Rumer Willis, the series continues to blend seasoned actors with fresh energy. Each character, from family members to firm associates, complicates Jax’s pursuit of justice while reflecting the contradictions of reality.

Part of what makes Reasonable Doubt stand out in the crowded legal-drama space is its refusal to offer tidy resolutions. Cases are won, but not without collateral damage; relationships mend, but not without scars. As Sikora put it, Mohamed’s storytelling is “left of center,” constantly subverting expectations. Mohamed agreed, noting that she has little interest in clean conclusions. “Life isn’t fair, life is life, and that’s what I want to reflect,” she said. “People say one thing and then do another; people can be heroic in one moment and deeply flawed in the next. I don’t want my characters to be archetypes—I want them to be human.”

As production wrapped on another day of filming in Atlanta, I was reminded that Reasonable Doubt is as much about the people making it as it is about the characters on screen. That philosophy is also what drives Mohamed to keep pushing for authentic representation. “To me, telling our stories is not just important—it’s necessary.”

This season, audiences can expect sharp legal battles, juicy entanglements, and plenty of twists. But more importantly, they’ll find a series that continues to challenge what a legal drama can be.