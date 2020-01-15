HBO

Insecure is back, y’all! (Finally!)

The fourth season, which will reportedly be its biggest yet with 10 episodes, will return this spring, its creator Issa Rae shared on Twitter Wednesday.

In a tweet sharing the trailer, the Black creative wrote, “It’s 2020 girl, where TF is @insecurehbo?” We’re back April 12th!” The tweet included a 46-second teaser, which of course features her character Issa Dee putting down another mirror rap.

“It’s time to level up, hoe/call me elevator/not worried about no bullshit/not worried about no haters,” she rhymes in a variety of cute lewks.

Aside from the bars, we noticed a ton from this glorious visual bread crumb.

For one, Issa must be doing well after struggling financially when she left her non-profit organization, We Got Y’all. After moving into her apartment during the final episodes of last season, now it looks like her spot is decked out with a cute mirror, artwork and adorable lighting. We see you Iss!

Insecure follows four best friends, played by Rae, Yvonne Orji, Natasha Rothwell and Amanda Seales, as they navigate adulting, life and love in Los Angeles.

Back in September, the cast revealed on social media that they had begun filming the highly-anticipated season.

Fans had to wait so long for the latest season, Rae explained in a 2019 interview, because she felt like the series’ writers needed more time. She told The Guardian that her and her team had been going “back-to-back for three years.”

“Making that show means nine months out of the year, you can’t do anything else, and nobody wants to feel like a hamster on a wheel,” Rae, who created the show that debuted back in 2016, added. “That’s not conducive to creativity at all. So much of that show is about our own experiences, so we need to be able to live life.”

Insecure, also starring Lisa Joyce, Kendrick Sampson and Y’Lan Noel, returns April 12.

