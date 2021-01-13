‘Insecure’ Will End After Season 5

After four seasons, the upcoming fifth season of Insecure will be its last, HBO has confirmed.

The series, based in part on Rae’s web series Awkward Black Girl, first premiered in 2016 and received critical acclaim during its run. Rae created the comedy with Larry Wilmore and has earned two Emmy nominations for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy, and the show was nominated last year for Best Comedy. It received an Emmy win for Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Comedy Series.

“Prentice Penny and I are so grateful that HBO believed in our show from the beginning and kept faith in us to see our vision through the end,” Rae told Deadline. “We always planned to tell this story through five seasons, but we couldn’t have made it this far without the tremendous support of our audience. I feel blessed beyond measure to bring our characters’ stories to an end, on-screen at least.”

“Issa Rae has turned insecurity into an iconic form of comedy,” Amy Gravitt, Executive Vice President of HBO Programming, said in a statement on Wednesday. “The show is as incisive as it is heartfelt, and it has resonated strongly with its audience because of the deeply personal work that Issa, Prentice, Melina, the cast and the writers have put into it. This talented team has conceived a brilliant final season for Insecure and we look forward to having many more stories to tell with this singular group of collaborators.”

Insecure stars Rae as Issa, Jay Ellis as Martin, Yvonne Orji as Molly, Natasha Rothwell as Kelli, Amanda Seales as Tiffany, Alexander Hodge as Andrew and Kendrick Sampson as Nathan. Production for Season 5 is set for later this month.