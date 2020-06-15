Let’s be honest: the best part about Insecure is talking about Insecure. We love debating over it, tweeting about it and, of course, dropping our predictions for what’s to come for each new episode.

So of course, when Insecure’s season finale “Lowkey Lost,” written by Prentice Penny, premiered Sunday night, Black Twitter watched together as a collective family.

Perhaps the biggest shock of the episode was a storyline that fans had been predicting all season: Condola (or Condolavirus as y’all like to call her) is pregnant with Laurence’s child, crushing all of Issa’s dreams. And ours too!

The reactions were swift and everything you’d think they would be. Here are a few of the funniest responses to Condola’s baby news and why we can’t wait another year until season 5 drops.

Lawrence talkin to Issa like #InsecureHBO pic.twitter.com/dQm35S2KD7 — DJ Klever K (@kleverkonscious) June 15, 2020

CONDOLA wasn’t ready for a baby with her HUSBAND but ready for one with LAWRENCE. I know a trap when I see one! #InsecureHBO pic.twitter.com/EFBxcRasdh — Zsavonne Kamdranee’ (@zsakamblaze) June 15, 2020

issa trying to be cool with her new stepchild #InsecureHBO pic.twitter.com/JErqDAqnlK — mr. umpalumpa body ass bitch (@jamari_miller) June 15, 2020

#InsecureHBO



Everybody: Issa & Lawrence are so cute together, I hope this works out!



Condola: pic.twitter.com/N3lGom1EQK — Frederick Brooks™ (@poetbrooks) June 15, 2020

Thank you Insecure for giving us the quarantine content we so desperately needed.