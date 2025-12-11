Idris Elba in “Hijack.” Courtesy of AppleTV+

Today, Apple TV has released the official trailer for season two of Hijack, signaling the return of one of the platform’s most addictive thrillers. The new installment, once again led and executive produced by Idris Elba, will debut globally on Wednesday, January 14, 2026. The eight-episode season will roll out weekly through March 4.

This time, the danger moves underground. Season two follows a Berlin commuter train overtaken during rush hour, trapping hundreds of passengers in a high-stakes hostage situation. As the crisis unfolds in real time, Sam Nelson (Elba) is pulled directly into the center of the operation, forced to navigate a maze of shifting loyalties, mounting panic, and split-second decisions with catastrophic consequences.

The new season reunites key cast members from the series’ breakout first chapter, including Christine Adams, Max Beesley, and Archie Panjabi. New additions include Christian Näthe, Clare-Hope Ashitey, Lisa Vicari, Toby Jones, Karima McAdams, and Christiane Paul. Created by George Kay and Jim Field Smith, Hijack remains a collaboration between 60Forty Films and Idiotlamp Productions, with Field Smith returning as lead director. Elba, who earned an Emmy nomination for his season one performance, steps back into the role that made the series a word-of-mouth sensation.

Since premiering, Hijack has become one of Apple TV’s most-watched dramas and earned critical acclaim for its action packed scenes. Season One quickly landed on Nielsen’s Streaming Originals Top 10 and earned a Certified Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

As viewers gear up for its next real-time descent into chaos, the full first season is now available to stream on Apple TV.

Take a look at the trailer for Hijack Season 2 below.

