Keke Palmer And LaKeith Stanfield Lead Boots Riley’s New Comedy ‘I Love Boosters’

‘I Love Boosters’ COURTESY OF NEON

Boots Riley is back with a new film titled I Love Boosters.

The newly released trailer teases a sharp, offbeat comedy about a crew of skilled shoplifters who target a ruthless fashion mogul, treating each job like a form of payback. Riley’s signature humor are front and center, mixing vibrant visuals with social commentary like only he can.

The Neon-backed feature brings together a standout cast that includes Keke Palmer, Naomi Ackie, LaKeith Stanfield, Poppy Liu, Don Cheadle, and Demi Moore. Riley wrote and directed the film, continuing the creative path he built with Sorry to Bother You and the Prime Video series I Am A Virgo. Like those projects, I Love Boosters leans into satire while keeping its focus on people pushing back against broken systems.

The film will have its world premiere as the opening film at the 2026 South by Southwest Film & TV Festival on March 12, 2026, and is scheduled to be released in the United States on May 22, 2026.

Take a look at the trailer for I Love Boosters below.