Hollywood Confidential Celebrates Mara Brock Akil And 25 Years Of ‘Girlfriends’

Mara Brock Akil is set to receive one of the industry’s highest honors at this year’s Hollywood Confidential, where the trailblazing writer and producer will be celebrated with the ICON Award. The evening doubles as a salute to the 25th anniversary of Girlfriends, the groundbreaking sitcom that redefined how Black women’s friendships, ambitions, and complexities were portrayed on screen. Presented by Wells Fargo, the event will spotlight Akil’s enduring impact as a creative force behind The Game, Being Mary Jane, Love Is, and most recently, Netflix’s Forever—a series so resonant it earned a swift renewal within a week of its debut.

“To be honored in this way, while celebrating 25 years of Girlfriends, is profoundly moving,” said Mara Brock Akil. “That series was more than a show, it was a love letter to friendship, womanhood, and the lives we lead together. The stories I’ve been blessed to tell since have all grown from that foundation. I’m grateful to every collaborator, actor, and viewer who has carried these stories forward and made them part of our shared culture.”

Titled Forever Our Girlfriend, the celebration takes place at the Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Los Angeles, where Akil will sit down for a candid conversation with Hollywood Confidential founder Steve Jones. The dialogue will explore her career milestones and the philosophies that have shaped her artistry, including the practice of detachment, a theme both Jones and Akil connect to through lessons learned from Oprah Winfrey. Beloved cast members from Akil’s past series are also expected to make appearances, ensuring the night is as nostalgic as it is forward-looking.

“Mara is so much more than a showrunner, she’s a soul stirrer,” Jones said. “Through her stories, she reveals the beauty and complexity of humanity, helping us see ourselves more clearly and reminding us of our shared connection. To honor Mara is to honor a voice that has shaped culture, strengthened community, and elevated storytelling itself through one of the most prolific and powerful pen games of the 21st century.”

“It is a privilege for Wells Fargo to partner with Hollywood Confidential in celebrating the indelible legacy of Mara Brock Akil, whose work has transformed the narrative landscape and inspired countless voices,” said Gigi Dixon, EVP and head of External Engagement at Wells Fargo. “Mara’s iconic career stands as a testament to the power of storytelling to elevate communities and ignite change. We are honored to recognize her achievements and continue our commitment to supporting creators who shape culture and champion authentic expression.”

Free and open to the public, the program begins at 7pm (doors open at 6pm), offering fans and aspiring storytellers an opportunity to witness a living icon reflect on her journey. Beyond honoring Akil’s contributions, the evening sets the stage for the Hollywood Confidential College Tour launching later this fall. To RSVP and learn more, visit Hollywood Confidential’s website HERE.