Today, HBO has officially confirmed that Euphoria will return in April 2026, ending years of uncertainty surrounding the hit drama’s future. The upcoming installment marks the show’s first new season since February 2022, with Season 3 set to feature eight episodes.

Zendaya returns to lead the ensemble as Rue Bennett, joined by series regulars Sydney Sweeney, Jacob Elordi, Hunter Schafer, Eric Dane, Alexa Demie, and Maude Apatow. Colman Domingo will also reprise his role in a guest capacity. Alongside the premiere window, HBO released an early poster for the season featuring Rue behind the wheel with the caption: “Let’s Ride.”

Several cast members are shifting roles this season. Martha Kelly and Chloe Cherry have been elevated to series regulars after recurring in Season 2, and newcomers Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje and Toby Wallace join the ensemble. Returning in various capacities are Dominic Fike, Nika King, Alanna Ubach, Paula Marshall, Daeg Faerch, Sophia Rose Wilson, Melvin Bonez Estes, and others.

Season 3 also arrives without some of the show’s former staples. Algee Smith and Barbie Ferreira, who portrayed Kat Hernandez, exited ahead of production, citing creative differences. Storm Reid will not return as Rue’s younger sister Gia. The absence of Angus Cloud, who played Fezco and died in 2023, adds another layer to the new season’s landscape.

Production on Euphoria Season 3 was initially planned for late 2023 but was delayed due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, eventually beginning in February 2025 and wrapping in November that year. The long pause between seasons intensified speculation about cast involvement, scheduling challenges, and the show’s future direction.

Sam Levinson returns as creator, writer, director, and executive producer, working alongside A24 and a slate of executive producers that includes Kevin Turen, Ravi Nandan, Drake, Adel “Future” Nur, Zendaya, Ashley Levinson, and others.

Since its debut, Euphoria has remained one of HBO’s most-watched dramas, earning multiple Emmy nominations and propelling its young cast into global stardom. With its April 2026 premiere set, Season 3 marks the long-awaited continuation of a series that continues to shape television’s portrayal of adolescence.