HBO Drops The Trailer For The Fifth and Final Season of ‘Insecure’

Issa Rae’s Insecure has allowed viewers to experience the journey of a young, Black woman in Los Angeles, California for four successful seasons. Based on her critically acclaimed web series Awkward Black Girl, the HBO series follows Issa Dee (Rae) as she navigates her career, friendships, and relationships alongside her friend Molly Carter (Yvonne Orji). Since Insecure’s debut in 2016, the show has earned several awards, as well as multiple Golden Globe and Primetime Emmy nominations.

Today the teaser trailer for Insecure’s fifth and final season was released. In it, Issa Dee voices her uncertainties and reflective thoughts while looking in the mirror. “Oh, Issa, you were so simple then,” she states. “Maybe there’s a little voice in your head that’s telling you that you’re not done,” she says. “That’s you,” she replies. “You’re the voice in the back of my head.”

While the specific plot details for season 5 have not yet been revealed, according to a press release from HBO last month, the subsequent episodes will follow the characters as they evaluate past, present, and future relationships in order to transition into the next chapter in their respective lives.

The series, created by Issa Rae and Larry Wilmore, also stars Orji, Jay Ellis, Natasha Rothwell, Amanda Seales, and Courtney Taylor. Along with Rae, the series is executive produced by Prentice Penny, Melina Matsoukas, Michael Rotenberg, Dave Becky, Jonathan Berry, Amy Aniobi, and Jim Kleverweis.

Insecure returns for its fifth and final season on October 24 at 10 p.m. on HBO and HBO Max.