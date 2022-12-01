Netflix Unveils Official Trailer For New Series ‘Harry & Meghan’

Courtesy of Netflix

The highly anticipated series on Meghan Markle and Prince Harry has been confirmed by Netflix. Today, the digital streaming platform released the first teaser trailer for Harry & Meghan, a documentary that will highlight the life and times of one of the most notable couples in the world.

According to CNN, the project comes from Academy Award-nominated director Liz Garbus, whose previous features include Love, Marilyn, What Happened, Miss Simone?, and Becoming Cousteau. The six-part series will contain personal photos, including the couple’s wedding reception, along with intimate moments during Meghan’s pregnancy. Harry & Meghan will also explore the obstacles they encountered as royalty.

In the trailer, the two are seen speaking on their reasoning for sharing their story with millions. “Why did you want to make this documentary?” the couple is asked in the teaser’s opening seconds. “No one sees what’s happening behind closed doors,” Harry says. “I had to do everything I could to protect my family.” Meghan then says, “When the stakes are this high, doesn’t it make more sense to hear our story from us?”

“The series explores the clandestine days of their early courtship and the challenges that led to them feeling forced to step back from their full-time roles in the institution,” states Netflix’s description for the show. “With commentary from friends and family, most of whom have never spoken publicly before about what they witnessed, and historians who discuss the state of the British Commonwealth today and the royal family’s relationship with the press, the series does more than illuminate one couple’s love story, it paints a picture of our world and how we treat each other.”

Courtesy of Netflix

Currently, the release date for Netflix’s Harry & Meghan has not yet been confirmed. Take a look at the first official trailer below.

