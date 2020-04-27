Happy Birthday, Lizzo! Hope You’re Feeling ‘Good as Hell’

Watch out for the big girl—’cause today is Lizzo’s birthday.

The “Tempo” singer, who’s famous for her witty, empowering lyrics, body positivity and energetic stage shows, turned 32 today.

The Detroit native posted a cute photo of herself on Instagram rocking box braids, green headwrap and black off-the-shoulder top—revealing her voluptuous curves per usual. In case fans were wondering about the best present for the flutist who twerks to the beat of her own catchy pop song, she said it’s simple, just go ahead and compliment yourself.

“It’s my birthday, the best gift would be…say something nice about yourself in my comments and shake that ass, ho,” Lizzo wrote in the caption.

To celebrate our favorite “bop star,” we dug into the video archives for throwback footage of the Grammy winner at her first Essence Music Festival Performance. In this clip from 2017, Lizzo said she felt like she was making “history.”

“I’m playing with legends and I’ve never been to Essence [Festival] and to go as a performer for my first time? I couldn’t even have imagined it,” she said in the behind-the-scenes video.

The woman born Melissa Jefferson is the unofficial queen of lovin’ up on your yourself. “It’s so important for the Black woman to hear words of encouragement, songs of empowerment and self-love and self-care,” said singer with eight million plus IG followers. “I’ve never, ever wanted to be anything else or wished I was light skinned. I always found beauty in myself and I think that’s rare, finding the love for myself and finding self-care was definitely a journey.”

We’re loving your glow up, sis. Happy birthday, Lizzo. We hope you’re feeling “good as hell” today.