Rising Star Halle Bailey Releases Debut Solo Single ‘Angel’

Parkwood Entertainment

Rising star Halle Bailey, takes us on a journey through time in a teaser posted on her YouTube channel and social media. The montage of childhood home videos paints a vivid picture of her growth over the years — from the early days of getting her hands on an electric guitar and singing in local talent shows alongside her older sister Chloe, to reaching remarkable milestones like gracing the screen with her stunning performance as Princess Ariel in Disney’s live adaptation of The Little Mermaid.

Now, the younger Bailey sister is set to embark on her own with her solo debut single, “Angel.” This marks her first release without her sister Chloe, and is her first offering since the duos critically acclaimed album Ungodly Hour in 2020.

The track, produced by Theron “NeffU” Feemster, weaves a “mesmerizing soundscape,” infusing R&B grooves with cinematic elements. Behind the camera, Director Wendy Morgan, known for her collaborations with industry giants like Alicia Keys and Janelle Monae, brings her creative touch to the project.

With Halle’s mesmerizing vocals taking center stage, she passionately delivers lyrics that encourage listeners to ponder the weight of their own wings, reassuring them that angels always find a way.

Amidst the widespread conversation surrounding her portrayal of The Little Mermaid, “Angel” is deeply personal for Halle. It’s a testament to her journey of self-discovery, navigating through the overwhelming attention and opinions that followed her debut on the silver screen. “This song for me is so very special and near and dear to my heart. With everything I’ve gone through in the past three to four years, suddenly finding myself in this bubble of all these eyes and new opinions, it was easy for me to feel doubt in myself and who I was,” Halle said in a release. This song is a reminder to everyone that even in times of uncertainty, they can find solace and support.

More than that, “Angel” is both an anthem to empower women and a note to self that her work matters, and holds value. “This song for me was my climb out of those feelings, a mantra and promise to myself that the work I’m doing here on earth matters and that I matter. I wanted to be able to embrace and be proud of myself and who I am naturally through and through. I hope other brown and black girls and everyone, in general, feel embraced, respected, and inspired hearing the words of this song,” Halle said.

The end of the teaser leaves us with a message—”Angels make a way somehow.” This powerful statement not only reflects the heart of the song but also embodies the spirit of Halle Bailey, an angelic voice with a powerful message.