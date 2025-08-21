Gunna Laces Up For First-Ever WUNNA RUN 5K In New York City

Photo Credit: Desmond Kyle

On September 3, 2025, Atlanta rap superstar Gunna will trade the stage for the starting line with the launch of the first-ever WUNNA RUN 5K in New York City. Presented in partnership with his nonprofit Gunna’s Great Giveaway and race organizer NYCRUNS, the free community event invites runners of all levels to lace up alongside the four-time GRAMMY® Award-nominated artist.

Registration is now open, with all entry fees waived to ensure accessibility. In keeping with Gunna’s philanthropic vision, participants are also encouraged to make donations supporting the charitable cause of their choice.

For the multi-platinum rapper, the run represents a continuation of his growing commitment to health and wellness. Over the past several years, Gunna has championed fitness as a vital part of his lifestyle, and now, he’s extending that message directly to fans.

The race arrives during a milestone year for the artist. Beyond music, Gunna recently became co-owner of Flerish Hydration and invested in the wellness brand Cymbiotika, signaling his dedication to holistic health. Musically, he’s riding high off the success of his sixth studio album, The Last Wun, which debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 and solidified his place as one of hip-hop’s most consistent hitmakers.

Still, at the heart of the event is community impact. Through Gunna’s Great Giveaway, his Atlanta-based nonprofit, the rapper has long invested in programs designed to uplift underserved families—from resource drives to the Guaranteed Income Program. The WUNNA RUN 5K mirrors that mission, promoting equity and access while offering a new way for fans and community members to connect.

Partnering with NYCRUNS, one of the nation’s premier independent race organizers, further elevates the event. Known for its runner-centric approach, the Brooklyn-based group hosts marquee races across the city, drawing thousands of participants each year.

To register for Gunna’s WUNNA RUN 5K, visit HERE.