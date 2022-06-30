Guess Which ‘Black-ish’ Actor Is Joining The Cast Of ‘Grown-ish’

Another Johnson kid is going to college and following in their big sister Zoey’s footsteps.

With Black-ish coming to an end this spring after eight seasons, actor Marcus Scribner, known for playing Junior on the hit ABC sitcom, will join Yara Shahidi on her freeform spinoff Grown-ish next season.

“I’m so excited to be joining the cast of grown-ish,” Scribner tells ESSENCE. “This has been years in the making; it’s a whole new take on Junior’s character, which has been a ton of fun to work on and mold. This season is going to be an amazing one.”

While details on the fifth season of the Emmy-nominated spinoff are few, what is known is Junior will enroll at Cal U following Zoey’s graduation and experience his own version of being “grown” after finally moving out of his parent’s house. Scribner’s character has made recurring appearances on Grown-ish in recent seasons, but he’ll now be the focus of the series as he tries to find his way.

“He kind of changes some of his morals, as you do when you go to college [because] you really don’t know who you are and you kind of let your environment shape you,” Scribner told People magazine at the Disney Upfronts in May. “It’s gonna be raunchy. It’s gonna be crazy. I think one of the raunchiest seasons of grown-ish that there has been yet.”

Shahidi will continue to star in the series alongside Scribner, Trevor Jackson and Diggy Simmons. Grown-ish will premiere on Wednesday, July 20, at 10 p.m.