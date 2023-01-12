‘Grown-ish’ Renewed For Sixth Season At Freeform

Dario Calmese/ABC via Getty Images

Grown-ish has been renewed for Season 6 at Freeform. The news comes a few days ahead of the show’s January 18 return to television with the second half of its fifth season.

Created by Kenya Barris, this Black-ish spinoff focuses on the lives of the Johnson Family’s eldest children, Zoey (Yara Shahidi) and Andre Jr. (Marcus Scribner), as they navigate young adulthood at the fictional Cal U. Scribner became a series regular following the end of Black-ish’s eight-season run on TV. The show now follows Junior as he attends college, with Shahidi remaining a member of the cast along with Trevor Jackson, Diggy Simmons, and others.

In addition to Grown-ish, The CW’s All American was also renewed for a sixth season. Inspired by the life of former pro-football player Spencer Paysinger, the series stars Daniel Ezra in the lead role, alongside Bre-Z, Greta Onieogou, Samantha Logan, Michal Evans Behling, and Taye Diggs.

Courtesy of The CW

“Over the last five seasons, All American has established itself as one of the all-time CW flagship franchises,” Brad Schwartz, Head of Entertainment said in a statement. “All American is not only the network’s youngest series, but also the strongest performer when combining all our platforms. We look forward to continuing our collaboration with showrunner Nkechi Okoro Carroll, [executive producers] Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, the entire creative team and the incredible cast for another season of captivating family drama.”

Grown-ish is produced by ABC Signature, with Barris serving as executive producer along with Zakiyyah Alexander, Courtney Lilly, Craig Doyle, Anthony Anderson, Laurence Fishburne, Helen Sugland, E. Brian Dobbins and Michael Petok. Berlanti Productions produces All American with Warner Bros. TV and CBS Studios. Carroll, Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, John A. Norris, Jameal Turner, Mike Herro and David Strauss are the executive producers.

The sixth seasons of Grown-ish and All American are set to premiere later this year.