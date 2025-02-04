GloRilla Is Rihanna’s New Fenty Muse—And She’s Bringing The Glow Up With Her

Courtesy Savage X Fenty

When Rihanna calls, you answer. And when she taps you to be the first-ever joint partner across all of her Fenty empires—Savage X, Fenty Beauty, Fenty Skin, and Fenty Hair—you run. Enter GloRilla, the Grammy-nominated rapper whose rise has been meteoric, and whose latest flex is making history as the first artist to bridge Rih’s lingerie, beauty, and hair ventures in one exclusive deal.

Handpicked by Rihanna herself, GloRilla is the new face of the Spring 2025 “Glo Up Close” campaign, meaning she’ll be serving looks in everything from Savage X’s latest drops to Fenty Beauty’s cult-favorite products. And if there’s one thing Glo knows how to do (aside from making anthems for the outside girls), it’s bring an unapologetic energy to every move she makes.

The campaign kicks off with the Puff Cherries collection—think sheer, mesh, and just the right amount of playful for the Savage X set—before rolling out two more drops featuring bold hues and sexy silhouettes. And because this isn’t just about lingerie, GloRilla will also be schooling us on her Fenty beauty essentials, from the glossy pout of Fenty’s iconic Gloss Bomb to the all-over glow of Butta Drop. She’ll even have the hair laid, courtesy of Fenty Hair’s Edge Control Gel (because edges matter).

“I’m beyond excited to be the first-ever joint partner for Fenty brands for Spring 2025! Rihanna has always been such an icon and inspiration and being chosen to represent her vision across Savage X Fenty and Fenty Beauty is an honor. This spring season is all about celebrating confidence, boldness, and embracing your glow,” the Memhis rapper said in a statement. “I can’t wait for y’all to experience it all!”

With this partnership, GloRilla isn’t just modeling—she’s cementing herself as a new-gen style and beauty icon, with Rihanna’s stamp of approval. And if history has taught us anything, it’s that when Rihanna cosigns you, you’re already winning.

Fans can get in on the glow when the collections drop at savagex.com and fentybeauty.com starting in February, with updates rolling out on @SavageXFenty, @FentyBeauty, @FentySkin, and @FentyHair.