Put away the braided bob and pull out your wide brim hat because Verzuz announced Tuesday that Gladys Knight and Patti LaBelle will appear in their next battle.
“The Master Class we’ve ALL been waiting for! @MsGladysKnight vs. @MsPattiPatti This Sunday at 5PM PT/8PM ET,” the musical competition series wrote on Twitter.
“Y’all gotta get dressed up in ya Sunday’s best for this classic affair,” they added, referencing how Verzuz fans have been dressing up in themed attire to watch the series aired live on Instagram and Apple Music.
The influence of LaBelle and Knight can be seen throughout contemporary R&B and neo-soul. After her Verzuz battle with Erykah Badu, Jill Scott revealed a touching story of how LaBelle embraced her early in her career and even invited her into her home to cook for her.
“She comes from upstairs and puts a million dollars worth of diamonds around my neck while I sat there eating brisket and spinach, crying with a million dollars worth of diamonds on my neck,” she recalled, smiling. “I love you Ms. Patti. Thank you.”
Once fans knew the two classic singers were up next in the Verzuz battle ring, Twitter erupted.
The legendary songstresses will be among the many pairs of innovators featured in the virtual competitions, created by Timbaland and Swizz Beatz. Previous pairings have included Teddy Riley and Babyface, Beanie Man and Bounty Killer, Brandy and Monica, Jagged Edge and 112, Ne-Yo and Johntá Austin and Alicia Keys verzuz John Legend.
Knight and LaBelle will go head to head on Sunday at5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET.