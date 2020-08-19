Gizelle Bryant hasn’t ruled out another walk down the aisle with her former hubby, Atlanta-based pastor Jamal Bryant.

“I’m not opposed to it. If he asked me I would say yes, but you know the timing has got to be right,” she told E! News in a recent interview.

Bryant’s reunion with her ex-husband hasn’t come without its bumps. The season five premiere of The Real Housewives of Potomac featured her three daughters reacting icily to their parents reuniting.

The reality star happily reported that her girls have come around to the idea of them being a couple. “Yes, of course they have. That was like a year or so ago. We’re doing great,” she said.

“I mean it’s a little tough in this pandemic,” she said of dating Bryant, “because you can’t get up and fly wherever you want to go and meet somebody. So it’s been a little tough on us, but we’re doing great.”

The reality star said she’s now focused on the pending nuptials of her fellow cast member and close friend Robyn Dixon.

“Clearly, I’m not getting married tomorrow. We have another wedding to go to. It’s called The Dixons,” she said. “Robyn has a ring on it, so I’m going to be pushing for that to happen sooner rather than later.”

“There is no rush. I’m not going anywhere. Jamal’s not going anywhere. We’re just going to enjoy our time,” Bryant added of her relationship.

The Real Housewives of Potomac airs Sunday nights on Bravo at 9 p.m. ET.