Real Hot Girl Slay! Birthday Girl Megan Thee Stallion Is 27 And Killing It

Dust off those knees and get ready to celebrate, because Megan Thee Stallion turns 27 years old today!
The multi-Grammy award winner and recent HBCU graduate’s unique brand of raunchy, braggadocious, girl-power hip-hop is a go-to favorite for turning up, working out, or simply a little easy listening on a commute or in the home for an instant injection of energy and self-affirmation.
Megan’s innate sex appeal and southern-bred curves keep eyes ogling, her hard-hitting rhymes and rapid-fire delivery keep fans listening, and her unapologetic self-assuredness always inspires praise and revelry (and a dash of hate) in the comment section.
The vibranium-kneed rap goddess has also graced our cover and pages exuding timeless Black beauty, style, and wisdom beyond her years.
As she celebrates another year around the sun, take a look at some of the self-proclaimed Hot Girl Coach’s finest, flyest, most fun-filled moments over the last few years as our favorite Savage dominated the industry and won the hearts of millions by being effortlessly classy, bougie, and ratchet.