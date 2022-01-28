Watch: Franklin Saint Returns In ‘Snowfall’ Season 5

Snowfall fans rejoice! The wait is almost over for the highly successful crime drama series’ hotly-anticipated return.

The saga of burgeoning LA crime boss Franklin Saint (Damson Idris) and his family, friends, and associates will continue in late February. Created by the late John Singleton, the show also stars Angela Lewis, Isaiah John, Amin Joseph, Carter Hudson, Sergio Peris-Mencheta, Michael Hyatt, Kevin Caroll, and Alon Aboutboul. Season 4 of the series was FX’s most-watched series of 2021.

Damson Idris reprises his role as Franklin Saint, the now-powerful drug kingpin who dominates the distribution of narcotics in mid-80’s Los Angeles. With competition largely eliminated and the US government held at bay, the Saint empire has grown beyond their wildest dreams.

But in the summer of ’86, with the now-infamous death of NBA star Len Bias buzzing in the news and the Regan administration zeroing in on drugs in the United States, the foundation begins to crack and crumble beneath Franklin as he scrambles to get his team on one accord.

“The brilliance of Snowfall is that it is deeply rooted in reality,” Idris told ESSENCE ahead of last season. “I think, as always, Snowfall is going to keep people on the edge of their seats.”

Though the Season 5 trailer doesn’t give much away, we do find our protagonist Franklin expecting a child with a new character, and attempting to find common ground with his family members/businesses partners while the doggedness and brutality of the LAPD in intensifies in the background. Take a look below:

Snowfall season 5 premieres Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022.