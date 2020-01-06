Former Giants Star Victor Cruz Joins E!’s ‘Pop Of The Morning’

Photo by Lars Niki/Getty Images for WSJ. Magazine Innovators Awards

E!’s latest morning news show, Pop of the Morning, has a new host. Former New York Giants star Victor Cruz will join Lilliana Vazquez and Scott Tweedie on the new series.

In a statement via E!, Cruz called the opportunity an exciting “new journey.”

“I’m getting ready to embark on a new journey with E! Entertainment on a show called Pop of the Morning, 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. every single weekday. I’m excited for this new journey in life. I’m excited for you guys to see me in a different way. So just tune in with me!”

Joining Pop of the Morning is just the latest in Cruz’s achievements. In 2014, the former football player launched the Victor Cruz Foundation, which encourages children to become physically active and focuses on financial literacy, college readiness, and STEM programming.

Pop of the Morning, which premiered today, airs weekdays at 11 a.m.

