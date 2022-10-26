The ‘First Wives Club’ Season 3 Trailer Is Here

Courtesy of BET+

BET+ has announced that their popular television program First Wives Club will return on Thursday, November 17.

The third season of the scripted series will follow the lives of Hazel (Jill Scott), Bri (Michelle Buteau) and Jayla (Michelle Mitchenor) as they continue to endure the pressures of life, new endeavors, and relationships together.

This season, when the ladies come together to celebrate Hazel’s wedding, something unforeseen takes place. Hazel copes by throwing herself into work where she clashes with a newly empowered co-worker; Bree takes on a new lust for life, diving headfirst into extreme adventure; and Jayla fights to prove herself at her new firm. With old flames, shifting power dynamics, and one epic heist, the girls learn to navigate their feelings of loss to discover what’s really important to them.

Alongside Scott, Buteau, Mitchenor, this hit TV show also stars RonReaco Lee and Mark Tallman, with guest appearances from Deborah Cox, Essence Atkins, Tasha Smith, Valerie Pettiford, Terri J. Vaughn, Affion Crockett and more. First Wives Club is executive produced by Tracy Oliver, Karen Rosenfelt, along with showrunners Elaine Aronson and Britt Matt.

Check out the trailer for Season 3 below.