First Look: ‘The Vince Staples Show’ Returns For Season 2 With A Road Trip to Remember

Courtesy of Netflix

Vince Staples is back—and this time, the journey gets even wilder. Netflix has released the first details and a first look at the highly anticipated second season of The Vince Staples Show, the satirical comedy series created by Staples alongside Ian Edelman and Maurice Williams.

Season 2 picks up in the wake of tragedy, with Vince reeling from the loss of Uncle James (Beau Billingslea). Determined to find a sense of peace, he sets out on a road trip with his mother Anita (Vanessa Bell Calloway) and sister Bri (Naté Jones). But the open road doesn’t promise freedom—instead, Vince is forced to confront the ghosts of his past, including the violent fallout from his deadly altercation with a childhood enemy (Patrick Walker) in the Season 1 finale, “White Boy.”

Courtesy of Netflix

With six new episodes, the sophomore season deepens the show’s mix of biting humor, surreal storytelling, and cultural commentary. Expect the same sharp wit that made the first season a breakout, but with higher stakes and even more personal stakes for its star.

The Vince Staples Show continues to push boundaries in comedy by balancing absurdist setups with raw examinations of grief, family, and identity. Executive produced by Kenya Barris, Vince Staples, Corey Smyth, William Stefan Smith, Andrea Sperling, and Leonard Chang, the series has cemented Staples not just as a rapper and actor, but as one of today’s most original creative voices.

Season 2 of The Vince Staples Show premieres November 6, 2025, only on Netflix.