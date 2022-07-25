First Look: ‘The Sweet Life’ Season 2

If you’ve been craving an escapist dose of reality amidst all the great new scripted series on television this summer, get ready to have your appetite fulfilled because The Sweet Life: Los Angeles is back.

Executive produced by Issa Rae, The Sweet Life follows a group of ambitious 20-something friends from South LA as they navigate life, love, friendship and their careers. After being renewed for a second season in November, HBO Max just announced the unscripted show will return to screens on August 4.

If you loved the season 1 cast, you’ll be happy to know the main characters are still on board for season 2. That includes Amanda Scott, Briana Jones, Cheryl Des Vignes, Jaylenn Hart, Jerrold Smith II, P’Jae Compton, Rebecca Magett, Rob Lee, and Tylynn Burns.

While storyline details have yet to be revealed, with three episodes dropping each week between August 4 and August 18, there’s sure to be more than enough coming-of-age chaos to keep audiences entertained.

As you wait in anticipation for season two of The Sweet Life, check out the official trailer below and familiarize yourself with the cast here.