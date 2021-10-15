First Look: See Roxanne Shante, Lakeyah, Angie Martinez, Lil Mama and More Speak Out On ‘The Real Queens of Hip-Hop’

ROXANNE SHANTE, LAKEYAH, ANGIE MARTINEZ, LIL MAMA – Credit: ABC News

Women in hip-hop are grabbing the mic to share their experiences in a new ABC news special called The Real Queens of Hip-Hop.

This one-hour program features original interviews with the present day hit makers and the OGs. City Girls, Lakeyah, Lil Mama, Da Brat, Eve, Trina, MC Sha-Rock, Roxanne Shanté and Yo-Yo will be sharing their views.

The network released a first look at the special featuring a glimpse of its contents. “What have women in hip-hop given to the culture,” asks Da Brat in the intro as a diamond encrusted medallion swings from her neck.

“Everything,” she answers. Between her statements a parade of the genre’s most impactful faces flashes by.

“This is not a man’s world,” declares MC ShaRock next.

“You had to be tough. It was a fight,” Trina says about the climate surrounding her experiences in the industry. Yo-Yo commented on how you had to be “bold,” and “fearless,” to make it.

Radio personality turned rapper Angie Martinez hosted a “rare intergenerational conversation,” between the newcomers and the veterans.

It will be narrated by Salt of Salt-N-Pepa, scored by WondaGurl and include spoken word performances from MC Lyte.

The special is a precursor to the upcoming ABC drama series Queens where Brandy, Naturi Naughton, Eve, and Nadine Velazquez will portray hip-hop heroines reuniting for a return to the stage.

Fatima Curry directed the special. Her previous credits include 1969, and Divided States. She is co-executive producing the project with Melia Patria.

“The women of Hip-Hop are Queens,” says Eve in the clip. “You gotta have thick skin in this game,” added Martinez.

The Real Queens of Hip-Hop: The Women Who Changed the Game – An ABC News Special will air Monday, Oct. 18. It will be available for on demand streaming the next day on Hulu.