First Look: Season 2 Trailer of OWN’s ‘David Makes Man’

After two years of high anticipation, David Makes Man makes its triumphant return to OWN for a second season on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Created and executive produced by Academy Award® winner Tarell Alvin McCraney, this season follows David (played by The Wire and Snowfall actor Kwame Patterson) in his 30’s as he maneuvers through decision making, survival, community building and protection, and life-changing opportunities.

David Makes Man–Ep 208—“ Chaos is Come Again”—Photo Credit: Rod Millington / 2021 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. All Rights Reserved.

According to a press release, David Makes Man ranked #2 in its time period across all cable with African-American women and reached over 4.1 million unique viewers on OWN after its first season.

“I want the audience to [experience] it, fully,” said McCraney in a previous interview with ESSENCE. “I’ve heard people say that they stopped what they were doing to literally sit with these characters and there’s a reason for that. The show is built that way…so you can feel [this story].”

David Makes Man is introducing a few new faces to the cast this season and bringing back a few favorites including Arlen Escarpeta, Akili McDowell, Cayden Williams, Alana Arenas, and Travis Coles. The Peabody Award-winning series produced by Warner Bros. will also be executive produced by Michael B. Jordan and Oprah Winfrey while having Dee Harris-Lawrence as showrunner.

Check out the trailer for Season 2 below.