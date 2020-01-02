Here’s Your First Look At Octavia Spencer And Tiffany Haddish in Netflix‘s Madam C.J. Walker Series

Courtesy of Netflix

Netflix has announced the official title and date of its upcoming Madam C.J. Walker series.

Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker will premiere March 20, with Academy Award winner Octavia Spencer tackling the iconic role.

Courtesy of Netflix

Based on the biography by Walker’s great great-granddaughter A’Lelia Bundles, On Her Own Ground, Self Made takes a look at the tumultuous life of Walker, who became America’s first Black female self-made millionaire.

Courtesy of Netflix

The four-part limited series also stars Tiffany Haddish, Blair Underwood, Carmen Ejogo, Garrett Morris, Kevin Carroll, Bill Bellamy, Mouna Traoré and Zahra Bentham.

Harriet’s Kasi Lemmons and DeMane Davis direct with Spencer and LeBron James attached as executive producers.

