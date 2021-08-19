First Look: Cynthia Erivo And Leslie Odom Jr. Star In ‘Needle in a Timestack’

It has been said that true love is infinite, and the upcoming film Needle in a Timestack blurs the line on how far one would go to be with the person they love the most.
Directed by John Ridley, the Academy Award-winning screenwriter of 12 Years A Slave, this science-fiction drama follows a married couple struggling to maintain their relationship in a world where time travel exists. The husband pursues a nemesis who attempts to destroy his marriage, encountering surprising consequences along the way.
Adapted from Robert Silverberg’s collection of short stories of the same name published in 1966, Needle in a Timestack has an amazing cast, including Oscar nominees Leslie Odom, Jr. and Cynthia Erivo, who portray Nick and Janine, a couple who lives in marital bliss, until Janine’s ex-husband (Orlando Bloom), alters time in order to tear apart their union using Nick’s former love interest (Frieda Pinto.)
The chemistry between the film’s stars makes Needle in a Timestack that much more intriguing. “Cynthia and Leslie make for such an amazing on-screen pairing,” Ridley tells ESSENCE. “Their chemistry, camaraderie, and talent just fill the frame. I could not have asked for a more dynamic tandem.”
Needle in a Timestack is set for release on October 15.