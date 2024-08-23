First Look: Colman Domingo Stars In New Thriller, ‘The Madness.’

Courtesy of Netflix

Today, Netflix has unveiled the first look photos and announced the premiere date for its highly anticipated thriller series, The Madness, starring Academy Award nominee Colman Domingo. Set to premiere on November 28, 2024, the eight-episode series promises an intense and gripping narrative centered on media pundit Muncie Daniels, portrayed by Domingo.

In The Madness, Daniels finds himself in a desperate struggle for survival after stumbling upon a murder deep within the Poconos woods. As the truth eludes him and the danger escalates, Muncie must clear his name while rekindling connections with his estranged family and rediscovering the ideals he once held dear.

“Everything about this conspiracy thriller excited me,” Domingo told Tudum during an interview. “It was a unique protagonist, one that I had never seen or experienced. Someone who has very centrist beliefs, and now they’re being thrust into the world to really hard-core believe in something and to reexamine the people that they believed were possible enemies. You realize you have more in common with them than you thought you had in the beginning.”

The series, created by Stephen Belber and co-showrun by Belber and VJ Boyd, is directed by Clément Virgo, who also serves as an executive producer. Additional executive producers include Peter Chernin, Jenno Topping, and Kaitlin Dahill. The cast features Marsha Stephanie Blake, Gabrielle Graham, John Ortiz, Tamsin Topolski, and TJ Mixon.

Take a look at the teaser images from The Madness below.

THE MADNESS. (L to R) Deon Cole as Kwesi Dupree and Colman Domingo as Muncie Daniels in Episode 102 of The Madness. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2024

THE MADNESS. Colman Domingo as Muncie Daniels in Episode 101 of The Madness. Cr. AMANDA MATLOVICH/Netflix © 2024

THE MADNESS. (L to R) Marsha Stephanie Blake as Elena and Colman Domingo as Muncie Daniels in Episode 103 of The Madness. Cr. AMANDA MATLOVICH/Netflix © 2023