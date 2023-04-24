First Look: BET+ Sets Premiere Date For ‘AVERAGE JOE,’ Starring Comedian Deon Cole

Courtesy of BET+

BET+ announced today that a premiere date for the highly-anticipated, dark comedy series AVERAGE JOE starring comedian and NAACP award-winning actor Deon Cole, has been set.

Inspired by the life of creator Robb Cullen, AVERAGE JOE is a darkly comedic, intense one-hour ensemble, taking place in the historic city of Pittsburgh. The series will follow the life of blue-collar plumber, Joe Washington, who discovers his recently deceased father lived a secret, second life and stole millions of dollars from dangerous people just before he passed away. With certain people believing that Washington has information about its whereabouts, a chain of events gets set in place that forces Joe, along with his family and friends, out of their very average lives and into a life-or-death race against time to uncover the truth about the small fortune’s location.

Starring Cole as the titular character, the upcoming show also features Tammy Townsend, Malcolm Barrett, Cynthia Kaye McWilliams, Michael Trucco, Ashley Olivia Fisher, and Pasha Lychnikoff. AVERAGE JOE is executive produced by Cullen alongside McG, Mary Viola, and Corey Marsh, with Wonderland Sound and Vision serving as producers.

The 10 episode series will premiere Monday, June 26 exclusively on BET+, with new episodes airing weekly.

