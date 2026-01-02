The Most Anticipated Films Of 2026

Courtesy of Lionsgate

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

After a 2025 that delivered standout performances and box-office surprises, audiences are heading into 2026 with raised expectations. The past year reminded us that people still show up when the story, the stars, or both, feel worth leaving the couch.

While some studios are leaning into recognizable franchises like Jumanji and Dune, others are trying their hands at new stories, along with a biopic featuring one of the greatest musicians in history. Instead of sticking to one dominant trend, next year is poised to be shaped by contrast, giving viewers some variety in cinema.

Below are the films to look out for in 2026.

‘GOAT’ (February 13)

Stephen Curry swaps jump shots for voice acting in this animated sports comedy about dreaming big. Caleb McLaughlin leads as a scrappy goat chasing a pro basketball future, backed by a stacked cast.

‘The Drama’ (April 3)

Zendaya and Robert Pattinson star as an engaged couple whose wedding plans unravel fast. Directed by Kristoffer Borgli, the film leans into discomfort, sharp humor, and emotional spirals.

Courtesy of Lionsgate

‘Michael’ (April 24)

The first part of Michael Jackson’s story hits theaters with Jaafar Jackson stepping into his uncle’s shoes. Directed by Antoine Fuqua, the film focuses on the rise—talent, ambition, and pressure—before the mythology fully takes over.

‘I Love Boosters’ (May 22)

Boots Riley returns with another left-field swing. This time, it’s shoplifters versus high fashion, with Keke Palmer and Naomi Ackie in the mix. The setup sounds wild, the cast is fearless, and Riley’s track record suggests this won’t play it safe.

‘Jumanji 4’ (December 11)

The game isn’t over yet. The core cast of Jumanji (Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, and more) returns for another round of avatars, chaos, and laughter.

‘Dune: Part 3’ (December 18)

Denis Villeneuve closes his Dune trilogy with a darker chapter. With Robert Pattinson joining the cast, and Zendaya anchoring the film, this project comes with heavy anticipation.