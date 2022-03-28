The Smiths, Beyoncé And Blue, Diddy-Daughter Date Night: The Best Family Moments From The 2022 Academy Awards

Al Seib/A.M.P.A.S. via Getty Images

You don’t necessarily expect the Academy Awards to be a family event, but it’s actually the perfect place to show up with moms, kids, and siblings in tow. Family is always the best to kiki with in buttoned up gatherings, am I right? As the Oscars also proved, family is the best to cheer you on and perform with you too! From daddy-daughter date night to sisterly love, a performance from a mother and daughter and the Smiths celebrating Will’s victory, here are the family moments that captured our attention and hearts at last night’s Academy Awards.

PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images

The Smith Family

The Best Actors race at the 94th Annual Academy Awards was Will Smith’s to win, and that he did. Behind the scenes, his loved ones, including children Trey, Jaden and Willow, Jada’s mom Adrienne, Will’s ex-wife Sheree, his best friend actor Duane Martin and more came together to celebrate the win, drinking champagne, hugging and shouting in joy at the major moment.

The kids would later join Will and Jada at the Vanity Fair Oscar party to further commemorate a golden night.

Beyoncé and Blue Ivy

Queen Bey opened the Academy Awards last night with her performance of Best Original Song nominee “Be Alive” from King Richard. She gave, as always, a show-stopping performance, this time from Compton, Calif. with plenty of symbolism (the braids and beads, the tennis court setting, the fluorescent yellow tones reminiscent of a tennis ball). It was a beautiful display. We expect nothing less from Mrs. Carter.

She also had her family by her side, as she sings, with Blue Ivy coming out to perform choreography in front of her mom during the stunning number.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Chloe and Halle Bailey

It’s not uncommon whatsoever to see sister Chloe and Halle Bailey, our ESSENCE Fest 2022 performers, together on a red carpet. However, you’ve never seen them on a red carpet looking like this! The beauties turned heads in Roberto Cavali and LVDF gowns that showed off some skin and allowed for towering hairstyles. Gorgeous girls! Also, Oscar night also happened to be Halle’s birthday, so it was extra special day.

Al Seib/A.M.P.A.S. via Getty Images

Venus and Serena Williams

The Williams sisters were on hand, of course, to celebrate King Richard, the film about their father and their own journey to change the game of tennis.

They came to the final and biggest awards ceremony of the year as they’ve come to all of the events — looking fierce and united in sisterhood, including with their a couple of their other sisters, who were at the show and seen moving about with Serena behind the scenes during the show. You love to see it.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Diddy and Chance Combs

Diddy showed up for this year’s Academy Awards with one of his favorite girls on his arm. Daughter Chance looked beautiful and Diddy called her his “queen” and the “best date ever” as they made their way to the event.

“I’m a let y’all know, my daughter’s my date. I’ve been in love with her for 15 years and she’s my date,” he said in an Instagram Story. “She looks so beautiful! So elegant! You look like Black elegance, girl!”

He even allowed her to shine on her own on the red carpet, stepping back so she could take photos and soak it all in as an aspiring actress.