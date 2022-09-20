16 Movies We Can’t Wait To Watch This Fall

The fourth quarter is always an exciting time in the movie industry. As the summer months come to a close, film studios begin hustling to put out the best products for you and your family to enjoy during the holidays.
This fall, we will see Halloween-themed films such as The Curse of Bridge Hollow, along with the animated Wendell & Wild. The next few months will also bring informational documentaries on Louis Armstrong, Sidney Poitier, and the 2008 Men’s U.S. Basketball team, as well as the releases of the long-awaited sequels to Black Panther titled Wakanda Forever, and Avatar 2 – starring Zoe Saldaña.
The Woman King – which premiered last week – pulled in $19M during its opening weekend. The Gina Prince-Bythewood-directed film stars the Academy Award-winning actress Viola Davis, John Boyega, Thuso Mbedu,Lashana Lynch, Sheila Atim, and Hero Fiennes Tiffin. The all Black, female-led epic jump started the fall movie season, building the anticipation for upcoming releases.
Take a look at our list of new and exciting films to check out this fall.
01
The Woman King – 9/16
The Woman King is an epic film about the Agojie, the all-female warrior unit that protected the West African kingdom of Dahomey during the 17th to 19th centuries. It stars Viola Davis, Thuso Mbedu, Lashana Lynch, Sheila Atim, and John Boyega.
02
Sidney – 9/23
This new Apple TV+ documentary directed by Reginald Hudlin will examine the life and legacy of actor Sidney Poitier.
03
A Jazzman’s Blues – 9/23
Written, produced and directed by Tyler Perry, A Jazzman’s Blues stars Joshua Boone, Amirah Vann, Solea Pfeiffer, Austin Scott, and Ryan Eggold. The Netflix film will follow an investigation into an unsolved murder unveiling a story full of forbidden love, deceit and a secret.
04
Amsterdam – 10/7
Starring an ensemble cast that includes John David Washington, Zoe Saldaña, and Chris Rock, Amsterdam is a highly-anticipated murder mystery comedy set for release on October 7.
05
The Redeem Team – 10/7
The upcoming Netflix documentary follows the story of the 2008 U.S. Olympic Men’s Basketball team and how “The Redeem Team” set a new standard for American basketball.
06
Till – 10/14
This film tells the real-life story of Mamie Till-Mobley, an American educator and activist who pursued justice after the lynching of her 14-year-old son, Emmett Till, in 1955.
07
The Curse of Bridge Hollow – 10/14
A Halloween-hating dad reluctantly teams up with his teenage daughter when an evil spirit wreaks havoc by making their town’s decorations come to life. The Curse of Bridge Hollow stars Marlon Wayans, Priah Ferguson, and Kelly Rowland.
08
Black Adam – 10/21
Black Adam is a new superhero film based on the DC Comics character of the same name. The upcoming superhero flick stars Dwayne Johnson, Aldis Hodge, and more.
09
Wendell & Wild – 10/28
Netflix’s Wendell & Wild stars Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele as the title characters with Lyric Ross, Angela Bassett, James Hong, and Ving Rhames in supporting roles.
10
Louis Armstrong’s Black & Blues – 10/28
This Apple TV+ doc gives an in-depth look at the world-changing musician, presented through a lens of archival footage and never-before-heard home recordings and personal conversations.
11
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – 11/11
The sequel to the 2018’s blockbuster Black Panther, stars Letitia Wright, Lupita N’yongo, Danai Gurira, Winston Duke, Angela Bassett. The film will follow the nation of Wakanda in the wake of King T’Challa’s (Chadwick Boseman) death.
12
The Inspection – 11/18
Inspired by the real-life experiences of Elegance Bratton, the film follows a young man who faces homophobia, both at a Marines boot camp and at home from his mother. It stars Jeremy Pope, Bokeem Woodbine, and Gabrielle Union.
13
Devotion – 11/23
Starring Jonathan Majors, Devotion retells the comradeship between naval officers Jesse Brown and Tom Hudner during the Korean War.
14
House Party – 12/9
This new comedy film House Party is based on the 1990 film of the same name. The film stars Jacob Latimore and Tosin Cole, who lead an ensemble cast. The film will be produced by LeBron James through his production company, SpringHill Company.
15
Avatar 2 – 12/16
The second film in the Avatar franchise stars Zoe Saldaña and Vin Diesel. Avatar: The Way of Water is Set more than a decade after the events of the original movie.
16
I Wanna Dance With Somebody – 12/21
Directed by Kasi Lemmons, I Wanna Dance with Somebody is an upcoming biopic based on the life of the legendary entertainer Whitney Houston.