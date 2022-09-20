16 Movies We Can’t Wait To Watch This Fall

Courtesy of Marvel Studios

The fourth quarter is always an exciting time in the movie industry. As the summer months come to a close, film studios begin hustling to put out the best products for you and your family to enjoy during the holidays.

This fall, we will see Halloween-themed films such as The Curse of Bridge Hollow, along with the animated Wendell & Wild. The next few months will also bring informational documentaries on Louis Armstrong, Sidney Poitier, and the 2008 Men’s U.S. Basketball team, as well as the releases of the long-awaited sequels to Black Panther titled Wakanda Forever, and Avatar 2 – starring Zoe Saldaña.

The Woman King – which premiered last week – pulled in $19M during its opening weekend. The Gina Prince-Bythewood-directed film stars the Academy Award-winning actress Viola Davis, John Boyega, Thuso Mbedu, Lashana Lynch, Sheila Atim, and Hero Fiennes Tiffin. The all Black, female-led epic jump started the fall movie season, building the anticipation for upcoming releases.

Take a look at our list of new and exciting films to check out this fall.