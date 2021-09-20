Here’s Every Track We’re Adding To Our Fall Commute Playlist

As the chill settles in the air we’re getting flooded with music fitting for hoodie season. Streaming service homepages are full of music that screams we outside, and we’re not alone.
No matter whether you work in a cubicle, classroom, or an airplane cabin, the right soundtrack can put you in the mood to have a day that’s a little bit brighter. So we’ve rounded up a list of songs guaranteed to put you in the mindset to secure the bag.
There are cuffing season tracks designed to get you spend your train ride swiping right on your potential holiday boo, uplifting songs to keep your spirit on track in the midst of all the world’s chaos, and rap singles made to remind you that no matter what else is going on around you, you’re still THAT girl.
See 17 tracks we are adding to our morning commute playlist below.
01
Have Mercy – Chloe Bailey
School might have just stared but Chloe Bailey has us ready to name Beyoncé teacher of the year with this body positive anthem!
02
Coastin’- Victoria Monet
This is the cuffing season bop we’ll have in rotation when we’re checking to see if our draft pick watched our story.
03
Single & Happy – Kash Doll Feat. Wale And Eric Bellinger
The rapper and BMF star is consistently drops tracks that speak to our inner bad girl.
04
Ari Lennox – Pressure
We know this Queen can’t miss in any tempo!
05
Fancy – BJ The Chicago Kid
Inspired by one of the artist’s favorite track from The Dream this song shines a light on the boss chicks who refuse to settle.
06
Brunch on Sundays – Nas
Sometimes you need your cubicle to feel like a day party.
07
Fair Trade – Drake
Yes, we’re still mad about what happened on that girls trip. No we don’t want to talk about it.
08
Get It Right – Common
The rapper set out “to emulate what a greater day would sound and feel like.” This song aced that assignment.
09
Tyra Bank$ – Yathegod
The bronx bombshell turned top model has gone from the runway to the recording booth and we’re not mad at the results.
10
Til You Return Feat. Emanny – Felicia Temple
We look forward to this duet keeping us warm.
11
That’s Real – Lakeyah
There’s nothing like when a rapper closes their project by telling you why they want to make it. It gives Dreams and Nightmares energy.
12
JWND – Beano French
The Philly crooner reminds us the bare minimum is canceled.
13
Formwrla 10 – Esperanza Spalding
Get a jump on that Google doc with this focus friendly track.
14
Don’t Play With Me” ft. Ty Dolla $ign – DWN2EARTH
This song belongs in the breakup hall of fame.
15
L.H.U.Y. (Let Him Use Ya) – Jor’Dan Armstrong
We’re all gonna need a lil’ Jesus to deal with anti-maskers on mass transit.
16
Rebel Feat. Jeremih- Tink
This is the perfect track to two-step to when you’re getting ready in the morning.
17
Right Track Feat. Smino- Syd
This sweet release has us ready to follow Syd wherever she wants to go.
TOPICS: #music Hip-Hop playlist