Exclusive: ‘Reasonable Doubt’ Season 3’s New Trailer Teases High Stakes and Star Power

Before Jax Stewart’s next chapter unfolds, ESSENCE is giving audiences an exclusive first look at the trailer for Season 3 of Hulu’s Reasonable Doubt. The series is created by Raamla Mohamed and executive produced by Kerry Washington, and this preview teases the high-stakes drama, complex cases, and star-studded guest appearances that have made the series one of platform’s most compelling originals.

This season finds Jax Stewart (Emayatzy Corinealdi) in unfamiliar territory: peace. After fighting to free her best friend from a life sentence and surviving a dangerous affair, the high-powered attorney has settled into a quieter rhythm—one she admits feels a little dull. But calm never lasts long in Jax’s world. When Ozzie (Kyle Bary), a former child star turned troubled actor, lands in hot water, Jax takes the case, only to discover that his Hollywood-sized problems could jeopardize everything she’s worked so hard to build.

Season 3 also raises the stakes at Binder, Hurwitz & Stewart with the arrival of Bill Sterling (Joseph Sikora), a late-blooming lawyer and Coast Guard veteran whose ambition to make partner puts him in close orbit with Jax. Meanwhile, her personal and professional lives collide in ways she never anticipated.

The upcoming season will feature the return of fan favorite Morris Chestnut as Corey Cash, along with series regulars McKinley Freeman, Tim Jo, Victor Rasuk, and Angela Grovey. Joining them are a powerhouse lineup of recurring guest stars including Rumer Willis, Brandee Evans, Kash Doll, and Lori Harvey.

Balancing razor-sharp courtroom battles with messy entanglements at home, Reasonable Doubt continues to explore the complexities of ambition, desire, and survival through Jax’s unapologetic lens.

Season 3 of Reasonable Doubt premieres September 18 on Hulu.

Take a look at an exclusive look at the trailer below.