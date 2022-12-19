EXCLUSIVE Clip: Jasmine Guy Reveals Behind The Scenes ‘A Different World’ Romance During ‘Red Table Talk’ Roundtable

It’s a reunion! On the 35th anniversary of the show that popularized HBCU culture for an entire generation, the cast of A Different World is gathering around the Red Table with former cast member and host Jada Pinkett Smith for a discussion about the impact of the groundbreaking series.

For the first time ever, Jasmine Guy, Kadeem Hardison, Dawnn Lewis, Darryl M. Bell, Charnele Brown, Cree Summer, Glynn Turman, Ajai Sanders, Karen Malina White and Debbie Allen are reuniting for the first time at the Red Table, revealing exclusive behind-the-scenes stories, hilarious and heartfelt memories and reliving their favorite episodes.

In this exclusive clip, Jasmine Guy reveals that though they had ample opportunity to bring the laughs on the show, she appreciated being able to use some of the more serious episodes as a catharsis for what was going on in her personal life.

“There were a lot of moving moments because there were a lot of real feelings in our episodes,” she said.

Ironically, many of the series plot points aligned with some of the behind-the-scenes drama that audiences were not privy to until now – including her long-standing romance with co-star Dominic Hoffman (who played Whitley Gilbert’s boyfriend Julian Day).

“We were always professional and didn’t let things affect the work, but we were going through things.”

Red Table Talk airs on Facebook Watch starting at 12pm EST.