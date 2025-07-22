Exclusive: BET+ Drops Trailer For High-Stakes Crime Thriller ‘Dutch III’

Courtesy of BET+.

BET+ has released the official trailer for its high-octane crime thriller Dutch III, the final chapter in the explosive trilogy from creator Manny Halley. Set to premiere Thursday, July 31, the film picks up with Dutch—played by Lance Gross—faking his death and hiding out in Italy; until he’s pulled back in for one last job.

This time, Dutch reunites with his old crew—including Angel (Rocsi Diaz), Craze (Jeremy Meeks), and the ever-dangerous Zoom (Markice Moore)—to retrieve a priceless diamond stolen from a ruthless mob boss. The mission? Settle old scores, outmaneuver the feds, and disappear for good.

The cast of Dutch III brings heat and depth to the film’s final chapter. In addition to Gross, Diaz, and Meeks, the film also includes standout performances from Denny Mendez, Natasha Mark, and Tyrin Turner; an ensemble that injects fresh energy into a high-stakes story of power, betrayal, and redemption.

Behind the scenes, the film is helmed by Halley, the creator, producer, and co-writer. Director and co-writer Salvatore Sclafani brings sharp storytelling to the action-packed finale, with production by Rodney Turner II, Manny “World” Halley Jr., and Yolanda Halley. Executive producers Halley and Jason Harvey are joined by co-producer Teri Woods.

Watch the trailer for Dutch III ahead of its debut on July 31.