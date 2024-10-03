Charlie Ward On Prime Video’s ‘The Evolution Of The Black Quarterback’

Photo by Scott Halleran /Allsport/Getty Images

Prime Video’s new docuseries Evolution of the Black Quarterback, gives viewers a firsthand account on the extraordinary journey through the history of Black quarterbacks, a position long defined by struggle, resilience, and triumph.

Narrated by NFL great Michael Vick, the series features interviews with some of the most iconic players to ever take the field, from Patrick Mahomes to Warren Moon. The series not only delves into the past but also celebrates the present and envisions the future of the position. Among the heralded list of playcallers is Charlie Ward, the 1993 Heisman Trophy winner and former NBA player, whose story remains an inspiration to many.

In this exclusive interview, Ward reflects on his experiences as a Black quarterback during a time when the role was still heavily scrutinized. “Being the first Black quarterback at Florida State was something I wanted to do, and I was willing to be patient to make it happen,” Ward shares. He also weighs in on the evolution of his position, offering insights into how it has progressed and why the docuseries is a critical reminder of the battles that paved the way for today’s stars.

ESSENCE: As a trailblazer who excelled in both football and basketball, how did your experience as a Black quarterback shape how you overcame challenges on and off the field?

Charlie Ward: Well, being a black quarterback is who I am. I’m Black, so that’s never going to change. Playing a quarterback position, especially during my time, there were some guys of course before me that had to endure much more than I had to endure. So I was grateful for them. Guys like Doug Williams, Warren Moon, those guys had to endure quite a bit to be able to play the position. But for me, being the first Black quarterback in Florida State was something that I wanted to do, and I was willing to be patient to make it happen because that was a goal of mine and had never been done at FSU.

There were some guys who came before me, but they ended up switching positions because they wanted to play sooner. Because now that I look back, there are quite a few people who wore number 17 because of me. And just to hear that warms my heart, because that meant that I was doing something right. To be able to help inspire them to continue to move forward in that position, that’s always great to hear.

I’m actually glad that you brought that point up too because it kind of makes me think about Lamar Jackson specifically. I wanted to ask you about how you feel about the societal and racial perceptions of the Black quarterback, and why do you think it still remains today? And where do you see it going in the future?

Yeah, at one point it was that we couldn’t think, all we could do was run. We weren’t accurate. There were all these stigmas associated with the Black quarterback, and of course that was happening with all quarterbacks, regardless of what the color was. But of course, in this day and age, Lamar Jackson has grown as a quarterback from when he came in as purely a runner and somewhat quasi-passer to now where he can do all of the above.

And so I think that’s just, as another evolution of the quarterback is to make sure that we are progressing just like everyone else, to be the best that they can be and they’re being rewarded for it. Regardless of what he does and how he does, he has to do what’s best for him to be successful. And so his leg plays a big part in his success. Why not continue to make that a part of your game? Don’t take away what you do best to try to prove something to other people. And so I think he’s done a great job of evolving as a quarterback over his years in the league.

Speaking of the word “evolution,” how do you think the public’s perspective of the Black quarterback has evolved from the time you played until today?

Well, I mentioned there were some people before me, but just the mindset of those that are making decisions. When I played, when I came through, we didn’t have very many of us in the room that were making decisions, that were a voice for our type of play as a quarterback. And so in today’s room, you have quite a few of us that are making decisions or have a voice in the room. And they’re not looking at how big you are or the color of your skin or how you think all the time. They’re associated now, how you perform and some other factors that, “can you help me win?”

Because in this day and age, it’s all about trying to find that person that can help you win. So regardless of what they look like, you want to make sure that they’re on your team because your team is all about trying to win that game or win the community. So, I just think it’s come a long way from that standpoint and the thought processes behind who they put in that seat, because the quarterback seat is most times the face of the franchise.

Do you have a favorite Black quarterback at all? And if so, why?

Well, that’s a tough question because there were quite a few. The reason I wore 17 was because of Doug Williams. He’s the first African-American to win a Super Bowl, quarterback. And that was during my time. So, I wore 17 because of Doug Williams. But you had Warren Moon that was there that I watched as well, winning with the Houston Oilers. And then the Canadian League, you had Randall Cunningham right around the same time. But I just enjoyed watching him play the position because he played at a high level, very similar to myself when it came down to the way we played the game. And I used to just like to see him throw the long balls as well. So, those are my favorites growing up, that I enjoyed watching.

So, why do you think this documentary is important and what do you think audiences can draw from it?

Well, a lot of times we don’t like to hear the history behind where we are today because we think it just happened this way. It’s always been this way. That’s not the case. We’re having great success with the Black quarterbacks today and they’re making a lot of money, but that wasn’t the case 20, 30, 40 years ago. And so just being able to look at the origin of where the Black quarterback came from is to remind us that this is not the way it has always been, and keep us grateful for where we are today.

So, just being able to tell the history behind how we got to where we are today, were quarterbacks, especially my size. I know being drafted as a number one pick, that wasn’t happening 30 years ago. So, just to be able to share that information to show where we came from is very beneficial.