Everything Black Coming To Netflix In July

Black teen dramas, high-action sequences and comedic moments are coming to Netflix this July.

Follow husbands fighting to reunite their families, sexy seventies spies, students looking to end their Senior year as champions, survivors slashing their way past a zombie apocalypse and scorned lovers staking claims to the legacy of their beloved in the classic films, new cartoons, and recent shows coming to the streaming service. See eight new titles featuring Black talent coming to Netflix this month below.

Loading the player…

01 Audible – July 1 Athletes at the Maryland School for the Deaf defend their football winning streak as they face the upcoming struggles of entering the world on the other side of senior year. 02 Why Do Fools Fall In Love – July 1 Vivica A. Fox, Lela Rochon and Halle Berry shine as the wives of fallen R&B singer Frankie Lymon in this true tale of a trio of less-than-holy matrimonies. 03 Fear Street Part One 1994 – July 2 Miss Juneteenth star Jaime Matthis joins Benjamin Flores Jr. in this start to an update slasher flick trilogy. 04 We The People – July 4 Andra Day, Janelle Monáe, H.E.R., Cordae, Daveed Diggs, Amanda Gorman and more appear in this educational program about the basic tenets of citizenship from creators Kenya Barris, President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama. 05 Goldmember – July 1 Technically the entire trilogy will be available but you know we’re pulling up for our Queen as Foxxy Cleopatra. 06 Django Unchained – July 24 A freed slave (Jamie Foxx) teams up with a German bounty hunter while on a mission to save his wife (Kerry Washington) from bondage. 07 The Walking Dead Season 10 – July 26 Michonne and her sword continue doing what needs to be done. 08 All American Season 3 – July 27 Spencer, Grace and Coach Baker struggle to save South Crenshaw while Olivia, Lalya and Jordan peek outside of their Beverly Hills bubble.