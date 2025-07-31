Estelle Rises Again With ‘Stay Alta’

Photo Credit: Keith Majors

It’s been some time since Estelle last released a studio album, but the GRAMMY Award-winning artist never truly left. Earlier this year, the British singer-songwriter, known for her genre-blending versatility and radiant energy, returned with Stay Alta—a record that signals personal transformation as much as creative evolution. The project arrives not simply as a follow-up to 2018’s Lovers Rock, but as a soulful reclamation of joy, healing, and light, in the deepest sense of the word.

Born in West London to a Senegalese-Grenadian family, Estelle’s trajectory from local MC to international star has long been rooted in self-definition. With Stay Alta, she reconnects with the purpose behind her artistry—pulling from lived experiences, ancestral inspiration, and a renewed sense of spiritual clarity. The album’s title, drawn from the Spanish word for “high,” isn’t just a stylistic flourish. It’s a mantra. A declaration. And most of all, an invitation.

“For me, this album is just a reminder to stay in the highest of vibrations in any situation as much as you possibly can,” Estelle says. “Grief happens, pain happens, hurt happens, but there’s harmony, there’s balance with it all. And there’s always a light.”

After her previous album, Estelle thought she was finished making albums. She envisioned a future of legacy appearances and nostalgia tours. But then something stirred—internally, spiritually. “God said ‘no,’ essentially,” she recalls. “He was like, ‘I have more things to say,’ and I listened.” What followed was a period of deep introspection, including therapy, journaling, and writing letters to herself, many of which later transformed into lyrics.

One of the album’s standout tracks, “OH I,” was born from this very practice. “I would pray before each session: ‘What do I have to say?’ Estelle shares. “The melodies start, and I start humming; It was like that every single session.” The song, co-produced by longtime collaborator Keith Harris, acts as a declaration of choosing change and honoring that commitment.

Though Stay Alta is largely introspective, it’s very upbeat in its themes. From disco-laced grooves to soulful meditations, the project is rich with the kind of vibrant, genre-fluid energy that’s become Estelle’s signature. The album pulls from a well of influences: ‘80s British soul greats like Phyllis Hyman, Sister Sledge, and Jean Carne; disco trailblazers like Donna Summer; and R&B titans such as Roberta Flack and Stevie Wonder. But make no mistake—this is no homage. It’s an evolution.

“I think every album has its general buffers,” Estelle says. “Everyone has their peaks, their valleys, their struggle moments. But for this album I just wanted it to be directly, clearly, explicitly about love and light.”

That clarity is apparent in tracks like “Roses (Now’s the Time),” a contemplative celebration of growth, legacy, and spiritual resilience. Then there’s the title track featuring Channel Tres, where Estelle leans back into her MC roots. “The grown fans keep asking me, ‘Can you rap again?’” she laughs. “So I’ve done a similar thing in the past, and I kind of sprinkled it on this album, but not full out.”

A standout moment is “Letter Drop” with Durand Bernarr—a euphoric, dance-forward track that builds on the sound of her 2012 record “Freak.” “He didn’t even know he was going to be on the album,” she says. “We had sampled something he did online and put his whole voice on the record.”

Beyond music, the talented artist’s impact resonates across her Apple Music show, curated playlists, and carefully balanced lifestyle. She’s learned to create boundaries, prioritize her time, and live with intention. “Harmony is my focus over just doing everything,” she explains. “Because who am I doing it for?”

With Stay Alta, Estelle isn’t simply releasing an album. She’s offering a vibration—a personal and collective affirmation rooted in healing, clarity, and soul. She’s inviting listeners to elevate, to live honestly, and above all, to choose the more positive route.

“This is the vibe—not just a vibe, but this is who I am,” Estelle said. “This is where I live.”