ESSENCE Hollywood House: Join Some Of Your Faves From ‘Insecure’, ‘Bridgerton’, ‘Snowfall’ & More!

The countdown is underway for the 2nd annual ESSENCE Hollywood House—virtual edition!

Click HERE t0 register now and get your free, virtual front row seat to learn the the real deal about what it takes to make it in Hollywood!

Join us on Friday, April 23 at 7PM EST as we stream three hours of insightful conversations on ESSENCE Studios and ESSENCE.com, delving into what it’s really like working as a creative in Hollywood. A host familiar faces from this season’s most groundbreaking TV and film projects including Insecure, Bridgerton, Snowfall, Black-ish, The United States vs Billie Holiday, The Chi, For Life and more will be on hand to dish about their experiences from both behind and in front of the camera.

Here’s a sneak peek of what’s in store and which conversations you absolutely do not want to miss!



Our Lives Through Our Lens: Black Storytelling & Hollywood

A layered discussion about the work being done currently and, the work to be done ahead, to broaden the spectrum of Black storytelling through the lens of inclusivity, ownership and representation. Our guests will also discuss how stories rooted in Black trauma are told in Hollywood and who should get to tell them.

We’ll Bring The Table: How Our Fresh Faces Are Setting The Stage For A New Hollywood

Some of today’s most talented rising and established young Hollywood game-changers unite to discuss the roles they hope to play in re-shaping the present and future of Hollywood for the better.



Globally Speaking: The Black British Explosion in Hollywood

A timely conversation delving into the success of Black British creatives in film & television, while also exploring the overall journey thus far towards a more globally-inclusive Hollywood that better reflects a diverse range of Black experiences and champions global Black narratives.



Scene In Black

A roundtable discussion highlighting the impact of having Black writers, producers, costume designers, directors, and more behind the scenes in Hollywood.

ESSENCE Hollywood House Fireside Chat

One of the most accomplished actresses and producers in Hollywood sits down with us for an intimate conversation about her 25+ year journey as we celebrate the brilliance of her talent and her body of work.