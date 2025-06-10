Tyler Perry’s Divorced Sistas, is more than just an extension of the Sistas franchise—it’s a heartfelt exploration of friendship, healing, and the complexities of love after marriage. In an exclusive conversation with ESSENCE, stars LeToya Luckett (Rasheda), Khadeen Indréa (Geneva), and Porscha Coleman (Naomi) open up about portraying women who are navigating the highs and lows of life post-divorce.

Premiering June 10, Tyler Perry’s Divorced Sistas follows five women as they navigate life after love while rediscovering themselves through faith, friendship, and fresh starts. With humor, honesty, and heart, the series explores what healing looks like when you lean into sisterhood and give yourself permission to start anew.

Watch LeToya Luckett and the cast open up about starting over, sisterhood, and self-worth in this heartfelt conversation that reminds us: Sis, you’re not alone, only on ESSENCE.