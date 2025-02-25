Essence’s Author Spotlight: Vanessa Miller’s “The Filling Station”

Essence’s “Author Spotlight” Shines A Light On Bestselling Author Vanessa Miller and her new book ‘The Filling Station’

Bestselling author Vanessa Miller understands that a well-written and researched story has the power to reshape history. She’s authored more than 55 books as well as the acclaimed bestsellers The American Queen, Something Good and The Light on Halsey Street. In her newest historical fiction novel, The Filling Station, which will be published on March 11th, Miller peels back the layers from one of the most horrific and hidden moments in American history, the Tulsa Race Massacre. The Filling Station gives a glimpse into the resilience of Black people in the face of devastating loss, highlights the displacement of Black people from settled land, and how generational wealth has been stolen systematically from many communities for generations.

It’s 1921, and sisters Margaret and Evelyn have recently escaped the devastation that has just occurred in Greenwood, a Black community in Oklahoma. They find refuge at the Black-owned Threatt Filling Station on Route 66 and it’s a haven for them as Black travelers, to process their experiences while healing and preparing to rebuild their community. Miller recently spoke with ESSENCE about the timeliness of this book and the legacy of creating “safe spaces” for Black people to have room to speak and breathe life back into themselves.

In the news recently, more evidence came out about the Tulsa Race Massacre and Miller understands the importance of properly archiving history for the generations to come.

The Threatt Filling Station is a real place located on the historic Route 66 in Luther, Oklahoma and it was a real place that many Blacks found refuge in as their homes, businesses, churches, and libraries, were being burned to the ground.

“I began to research the Threatt Filling Station, and I knew I could tie in with what happened in Greenwood with the “safe haven” idea of the filling station. What you [we all] have to understand is that as I was researching this, I discovered that this was the most horrific crime that had ever been committed against Black people in America since slavery. But we are resilient people and we keep getting back up.”

When doing her research for the book, Miller was shocked at the silence that both Black and white communities exercised. “In over two days, a white mob burned down homes and businesses, killed over 300 people, and left thousands of people homeless. And, the fact that this was a story that was not talked about. The people kept silent, and I believe they kept silent due to fear. Many of the people in the white mob were deputized by the sheriff in Tulsa. When there’s a system that is against you, it is hard to speak out. And, many of their children didn’t know about what happened in Tulsa until they grew up. Miller further shared that both Black and white families kept silent about it because they wanted to protect their families.

There are often narratives about the disenfranchisement of Black people throughout history, but it’s very important to understand that when provided with the opportunity, Black communities thrived and excelled greatly. And, while Black Wall Street can attest to this, Miller discovered Black towns like Wilmington, North Carolina–that prospered greatly and were meccas. And, because of this, the towns were torched.

“The officials in Tulsa decided that they wanted to sell the land that belonged to Native Americans, and they decided that they no longer needed this land that had been promised to Native Americans because they wanted to make money off of it.” But, officials who sold off this land did not anticipate Blacks having the mindset to migrate to these areas, come together, and build their own towns–and that’s exactly what they did. And, the characters in The Filling Station give an intimate glimpse into the lives of these vibrant people.

“There are only a few descendants of the massacre alive, but as I was creating the characters for this book, I was given access by Michelle Burdex and the Greenwood Cultural Center to the archived interviews of the Tulsa Massacre survivors and their first-person accounts. And, they have those interviews on the wall as you walk around Greenwood Cultural Center. And it was such a blessing to see them.” Miller highlighted the importance of staying in remembrance, which is why each chapter and sub-section of the book includes a direct epigraph from either the Greenwood Cultural Center’s archives or the Red Cross Relief Report. These interviews and reports informed how Miller crafted each character and their experiences.

“It was very eye-opening. As you read the book, you will notice that Black people were forced to work for every bit of relief they received. The Tulsa Red Cross Relief Report states they provide relief for devasting tragedies, but this was the only time that the city and government officials did not do that, and it’s important to understand why.” Miller shared, “I truly believe it was because this was Black people, and this report, as well as the mayor and other officials in Tulsa, stated that Black people were a servant class of people and that they will have to work for whatever financial relief they receive. I thought it was so important to put those epigraphs at the beginning of each chapter, because I wanted the people as they read it, to be able to see what was going on during this time period. Not just the story I’m telling, but I want you [the reader] to see it in real time, the true reality of the people.”

For those looking to step inside of a historical novel, based loosely on real-life events, The Filling Station is a written work that immediately envelopes the reader into a time and place that should never be erased. “This is what happened to Greenwood, but the beauty in this story is that each time they tried to hold them down, they got back up and kept rising.” Miller urges Gen Z and millennials to not take American history for granted.

“I truly believe that those who do not know their history may be doomed to repeat it because they fail to make the connections between what’s going on in their day-to-day lives, and what has already happened in the past. And, reading historical fiction and non-fiction books is a great way to do that.” But, what makes The Filling Station a standout is its ability to depict the tragedy of this horrific incident with a glimmer of hope. There’s no need for this current generation to fear, just stay alert.

“The people have given us the blueprint if you just read what happened before. We already have the blueprint, which is why there’s a message of hope in the book as well. We have always looked to God. We have always believed in a better day and we keep fighting for that. And, that’s why it was important for me to show Margaret’s struggle with her faith in this book. After having this amount of devastation happen to you, it is easy to question your faith. And, I needed her [Margaret] to walk that journey out and begin to understand God’s love for us, even in the face of man’s hatred for us.”

Vanessa is currently published through HarperCollins/Thomas Nelson. She lives in North Carolina with her husband and family. She graduated from Capital University with a degree in organizational communication.

Vanessa Miller’s The Filling Station will be published on March 11th.