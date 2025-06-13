Erykah Badu To Headline Amazon Music’s Juneteenth Livestream, “Badu Presents: Echos 19”

Courtesy of Amazon Music

To celebrate Black Music Month, Amazon Music’s Black music brand Rotation is spotlighting the artists whose work continues to shape culture and sound. At the center of this year’s “Forever In Rotation” campaign is a one-night-only performance from an artist who embodies that legacy: Erykah Badu.

On June 19—Juneteenth—the Queen of Neo-Soul will return to her roots with a special livestreamed concert titled Badu Presents: Echos 19. Broadcast live from The Bomb Factory in Downtown Dallas, the show will mark a powerful homecoming for the multi-Grammy-winning icon. Backed by her full band, Badu will deliver a set blending fan favorites and timeless classics, giving a glimpse into a new chapter of her career. Now fully independent, she’s set to release her next album later this summer through her own Control Freaq Records.

“For the last four years, Rotation has made it our mission to livestream the most important cultural moments during Black Music Month,” said Sierra Lever, head of hip-hop and R&B for Amazon Music. “This year, we’re excited to provide fans with a front-row seat to Erykah Badu’s hometown show in Dallas. Erykah is a true, one-of-one innovator, a visionary who has redefined music multiple times over, and we couldn’t be more excited to bring this moment to her fans around the world.”

The concert will stream globally at 9 p.m. CT via Prime Video and the Amazon Music channel on Twitch. Fans in Dallas can attend the show for free by securing tickets through AXS. Rising local rapper Tye Harris is set to open the night, with hip-hop personalities Wayno, Nyla Symone, and Mouse Jones hosting the livestream.

“Forever In Rotation” will also include curated playlists, Amazon Music Original songs, and special programming throughout June—highlighting the timeless impact of Black artists across genres.

Fans can stream the show at Amazon Music Live or get Dallas tickets at AXS.